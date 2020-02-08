IOST 24 Hour Volume Hits $49.90 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, DragonEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $86.15 million and $49.90 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.05877476 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038794 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, Zebpay, CoinBene, Ethfinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, IDEX, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Huobi, ABCC, Bithumb, Koinex, IDAX, Bitkub, Cobinhood, BitMax, Coineal, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, WazirX, Binance, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Upbit, Kyber Network, Livecoin, BigONE, CoinZest and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

