IoT Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.27 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.