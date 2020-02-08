IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.57 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Coineal and Gate.io. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and $4.02 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $577.56 or 0.05873152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00129246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003154 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,010 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX, Kucoin, Coineal and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

