Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ipsos earned a news sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ipsos stock remained flat at $$26.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for brands, companies, and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

