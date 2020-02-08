iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

