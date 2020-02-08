iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $127.62 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.