iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,610,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $103.17 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $103.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.