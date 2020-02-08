iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 534,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,200. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $131.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

