Iungo (ING) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a market capitalization of $35,568.00 and $104.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

