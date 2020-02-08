Ivy (IVY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.74 Million

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Ivy has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Ivy has traded up 99.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (CRYPTO:IVY) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

