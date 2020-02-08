Jabodon PT Co. Purchases 3,533 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jabodon PT Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,813.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

