Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

