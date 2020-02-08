Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

