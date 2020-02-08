Jarvis+ (JAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $166,784.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $243,316.00 and approximately $166,784.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,600,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

