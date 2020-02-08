JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) vs. Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Financial Comparison

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prologis has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Prologis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Prologis 0 2 12 1 2.93

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $94.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.87%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Prologis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Prologis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $644.18 million 8.57 $39.92 million $1.73 23.79 Prologis $3.33 billion 17.67 $1.57 billion $3.31 28.14

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 4.94% 0.99% 0.53% Prologis 47.23% 6.08% 4.02%

Summary

Prologis beats JBG SMITH Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services. As of December 31, 2018, its operating portfolio consisted of 62 operating assets comprising 46 commercial assets and 16 multifamily assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

