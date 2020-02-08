Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD opened at $24.06 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.