JET8 (J8T) Reaches Market Capitalization of $327,377.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $327,377.00 and approximately $772.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, JET8 has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

