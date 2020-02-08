Jewel (JWL) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel's official website is jewelpay.org. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Jewel's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

