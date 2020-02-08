JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

