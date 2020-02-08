Jibrel Network (JNT) Tops One Day Volume of $8,116.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $8,116.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05915628 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00127230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

