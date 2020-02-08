Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

