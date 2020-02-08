Joule Price Tops $0.0375 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Joule has a total market cap of $37.86 million and $35,980.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joule has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

