JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 608,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,849,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

