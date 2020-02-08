JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.