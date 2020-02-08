JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,582 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.