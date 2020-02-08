Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 98 ($1.29).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Just Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Just Group alerts:

LON:JUST opened at GBX 81.85 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.05. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.21 million and a PE ratio of -62.96.

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.