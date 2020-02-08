Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 255.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of KYN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

