Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $538.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.23 million and the highest is $570.64 million. Kennametal posted sales of $597.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 260,034.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 743,698 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 671,131 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMT opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.