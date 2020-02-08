Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 633,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $94.50 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

