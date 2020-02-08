Kin Price Up 140.1% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 140.1% against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, DDEX and Allbit. Kin has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $131,412.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org.

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, DDEX, CoinFalcon, IDEX, OTCBTC, Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

