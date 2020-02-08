KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Boston Partners raised its stake in KLA by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KLA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,455,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in KLA by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,424. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 674 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $118,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

