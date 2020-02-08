KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,474,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

