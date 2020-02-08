Kryll Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Kryll has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $10,932.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,980,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

