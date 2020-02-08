KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.27 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00012050 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $97.27 million and $9.17 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

