Kyber Network (KNC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.84 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $61.03 million and $8.84 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003557 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, TDAX, Neraex and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,749,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,658,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, AirSwap, Huobi, DragonEX, DEx.top, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex, ABCC, Coinnest, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Coinone, CPDAX, TDAX, OKEx, Zebpay, Tidex, Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, Coinrail, Kyber Network, COSS, Bithumb and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

