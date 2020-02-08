Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

LW opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 156,724 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $8,510,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

