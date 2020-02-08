Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $31,874.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

