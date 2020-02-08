Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Cut to “Sell” at Cfra

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,680,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

