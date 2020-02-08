Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Stock Holdings Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Legg Mason worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 57.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

LM stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

