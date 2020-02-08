Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Leidos worth $53,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. 985,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

