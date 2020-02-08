Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.42.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $341.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.75. Lendingtree has a one year low of $281.01 and a one year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.52, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

