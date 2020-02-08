Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,181 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

