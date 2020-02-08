LEOcoin Reaches Market Cap of $434,628.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $434,628.00 and $1,696.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,822.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.13 or 0.02279103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.04533310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00769616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00811764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00119306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00712220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.