Levolution (LEVL) Reaches Market Cap of $8.99 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $122,238.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Levolution has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $582.87 or 0.05922231 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00126949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,551,070 tokens. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

