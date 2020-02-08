LHT Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. LHT has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $1,017.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003628 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

999 (999) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000182 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

