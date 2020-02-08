Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 457,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,268. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth about $11,308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 84.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

