Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,792.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $611,499.00 and approximately $51,792.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

