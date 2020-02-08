Lisk Price Up 60.9% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $201.04 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00016725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bitbns and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006204 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,001,548 coins and its circulating supply is 121,880,165 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Coinbe, COSS, Exrates, Huobi, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

