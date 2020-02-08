Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $107,915.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.51 or 0.02655340 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,455.30 or 0.95701592 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 662,425,457 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

