Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $77.09

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $77.09 or 0.00781679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Koinim, Covesting and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.94 billion and $5.43 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034570 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,040,535 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade By Trade, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, DigiFinex, IDCM, BiteBTC, B2BX, Bits Blockchain, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CPDAX, DSX, Liquid, Bitmaszyna, Negocie Coins, Kuna, WEX, Iquant, CoinsBank, Binance, CoinEx, Independent Reserve, Stellarport, Koinim, Coinroom, Bithesap, BigONE, Bleutrade, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinut, LakeBTC, TradeOgre, Bitinka, YoBit, Exmo, EXX, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood, Koineks, Upbit, SouthXchange, Koinex, BTC Trade UA, CoinExchange, Bitstamp, BX Thailand, Huobi, Bitlish, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, Waves Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Livecoin, BitcoinTrade, Gate.io, LBank, C2CX, WazirX, Indodax, BitFlip, BTC Markets, Mercatox, BtcTrade.im, OTCBTC, TDAX, Exrates, COSS, BCEX, BL3P, BitBay, Bitso, QuadrigaCX, OKEx, Kraken, OKCoin.cn, HitBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, BitMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitsane, Poloniex, TOPBTC, Buda, Covesting, CoinBene, OKCoin International, Ovis, Coinbe, Coinone, Coinsquare, xBTCe, Cryptohub, Bittylicious, Bithumb, Coindeal, LocalTrade, QBTC, Bitfinex, Graviex, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, DOBI trade, Braziliex, Lykke Exchange, RightBTC, BitForex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbank, MBAex, Sistemkoin, Korbit, Zebpay, BTC-Alpha, Liqui, CryptoBridge, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Coinbase Pro, ChaoEX, C-Patex, BtcTurk, Coinsuper, C-CEX, FCoin, Bibox, HBUS, BTCC, ABCC and Crex24. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

